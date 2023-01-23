President Ruto Warned Over His Recent Appointments, Told What To Expect 

Former Nyeri Town Member of Parliament Ngunjiri Wambugu has warned President Ruto on what awaits him after his recent state appointments.

According to Ngujiri, the Head of State should expect less loyalty from his close associates whom he had appointed in various positions.

“We have seen the President himself or through cabinet secretaries and public service commission appoint his allies to various high positions. In turn, appointments that were made by former president Uhuru Kenyatta are being revoked,” the former MP said.

The former MP argues that the recent state appointees will not be loyal to President Ruto since they will be afraid of being replaced by another administration.

“What will happen is that we will see more professionalism, and the appointees will be afraid to show their loyalty to the head of state.

“While many appointments are being made as a way of rewarding loyalty, Ruto should not expect the appointees to reciprocate,” he remarked.

His comments come a day after President Ruto made new state appointments and sent home state officers who were appointed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ruto on January 20 sent home Kenya Electricity Transmission Company board chairman David Azangu Ngaira who is a close ally of Uhuru Kenyatta. Ngaira was replaced with Defence CS Aden Duale’s brother Abdi Bare Duale, a staunch supporter of the ruling UDA party.

On November 18, 2022, Francis Muthaura, a close ally of Uhuru, was replaced as Kenya Revenue Authority chairman by Anthony Ng’anga.

Prior to his appointment, Ng’anga was the chair of the United Democratic Alliance’s elections board (UDA).

President Ruto also recently appointed Uhuru Kenyatta’s cousin Kungu Mungai as the Chairperson of the Board of the Keya Cultural Centre Council for a period of 2 years.

