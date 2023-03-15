Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Ruto Warns Raila Ahead of Demos 

By

Published

IMG 20230315 WA0008

File image of President Ruto

President William Ruto has warned Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga against holding violent protests. 

Speaking on Wednesday March 15 at State House Nairobi, The Head of State noted that he would not allow any life to be lost or property to be destroyed. 

“Enough is enough, you cannot continue to blackmail the country. The government will not allow loss of life, destruction of property and looting. We will not allow a few individuals who have refused to accept election results to cause chaos among peace loving people,” said Ruto. 

He urged the opposition leader to work with police officers to ensure safety of Kenyans and properties during the demos. 

“We have no problem with you organizing demonstrations but please it’s your responsibility to work with the police to make sure that the rest of the citizens of Kenya, their lives are not disrupted, their property is not destroyed, their businesses are not affected and they can go to work,” Ruto added. 

His statement comes days after Raila’s announcement of the protests comes after his 14-day ultimatum to the government expired. 

“We have launched peaceful campaigns of defiance, peaceful picketing, protests, boycotts, strikes, disobedience, petitions, sit-ins and peaceful demonstrations, and it starts now,” Raila said.

He added, ” Take note that on the 20th of March 2023, we have a date with destiny in Nairobi. On that day our supporters throughout the country shall stage a massive procession in Nairobi for a legitimate and inclusive government. Save that date and let the action begin. The movement for the defence of democracy has now started.” 

The former Premier on Tuesday announced that March 20,2023 would be a public holiday to allow Azimio supporters who would normally go to work to join the protests.

“I hereby declare in the name of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance that Monday the 20th of March will be a public holiday,” said Raila.

Also Read: Raila Declares a Public Holiday on March 20th

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019