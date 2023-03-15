President Ruto Warns Raila Ahead of Demos 

President William Ruto has warned Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga against holding violent protests.

Speaking on Wednesday March 15 at State House Nairobi, The Head of State noted that he would not allow any life to be lost or property to be destroyed.

“Enough is enough, you cannot continue to blackmail the country. The government will not allow loss of life, destruction of property and looting. We will not allow a few individuals who have refused to accept election results to cause chaos among peace loving people,” said Ruto.

He urged the opposition leader to work with police officers to ensure safety of Kenyans and properties during the demos.

“We have no problem with you organizing demonstrations but please it’s your responsibility to work with the police to make sure that the rest of the citizens of Kenya, their lives are not disrupted, their property is not destroyed, their businesses are not affected and they can go to work,” Ruto added.

His statement comes days after Raila’s announcement of the protests comes after his 14-day ultimatum to the government expired.

“We have launched peaceful campaigns of defiance, peaceful picketing, protests, boycotts, strikes, disobedience, petitions, sit-ins and peaceful demonstrations, and it starts now,” Raila said.

He added, ” Take note that on the 20th of March 2023, we have a date with destiny in Nairobi. On that day our supporters throughout the country shall stage a massive procession in Nairobi for a legitimate and inclusive government. Save that date and let the action begin. The movement for the defence of democracy has now started.”

The former Premier on Tuesday announced that March 20,2023 would be a public holiday to allow Azimio supporters who would normally go to work to join the protests.

“I hereby declare in the name of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance that Monday the 20th of March will be a public holiday,” said Raila.

