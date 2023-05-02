Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Ruto Won On Tuesday’s Maandamano – Mutahi Ngunyi

By

Published

Mutahi Ngunyi

File image of Mutahi Ngunyi

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has opined that President William Ruto beat Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga hands down during anti-government protests on Tuesday.

Ngunyi in a tweet on Tuesday evening stated that the government was hard on Azimio as expected.

He warned Raila to be careful in confronting the state saying the government is capable of anything.  

“In today’s #MaandamanoTuesday Ruto won. His Government was thuggish as expected of all confrontations with the state. Now Babaman should tell us if he wants to be assassinated. These people are capable. And you will take them nowhere as Riggy-G puts it,” said Ngunyi. 

His remarks come after lawyer Miguna Miguna slammed Azimio leaders for failing to turn up in the protests after their security was withdrawn by the government. 

“Raila Odinga, Martha Karua and SK musyoka claim that they couldn’t “join #Maandamano Tuesday because our security were withdrawn.” 

“Jokers expected and wanted security from the same government they say they want to overthrow and replace. Some of us ordinary Kenyans go about our business daily without security. The cowardly cult leaders must stop causing mayhem!,”said Miguna.

Karua in a presser earlier claimed that the government’s move to withdraw Azimio leaders’ seçurity exposed them to attacks.

“This is illegal, all Members of Parliament who support Azimio had their security withdrawn. They are setting stage for assassination plot,” Karua stated.

She also alleged that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Trade CS Moses Kuria had hired goons to cause mayhem.

“Hooligans were hired to cause mayhem and destroy properties, we are aware they were acting under the command of Gachagua and Kuria. They were recruited at a meeting in Thika a few days ago, and were ferried to Nairobi last night,” Karua said.

Also Read: Atwoli Advises President Ruto On Perfect Job To Give Raila & End Demonstrations

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019