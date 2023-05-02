President Ruto Won On Tuesday’s Maandamano – Mutahi Ngunyi

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has opined that President William Ruto beat Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga hands down during anti-government protests on Tuesday.

Ngunyi in a tweet on Tuesday evening stated that the government was hard on Azimio as expected.

He warned Raila to be careful in confronting the state saying the government is capable of anything.

“In today’s #MaandamanoTuesday Ruto won. His Government was thuggish as expected of all confrontations with the state. Now Babaman should tell us if he wants to be assassinated. These people are capable. And you will take them nowhere as Riggy-G puts it,” said Ngunyi.

His remarks come after lawyer Miguna Miguna slammed Azimio leaders for failing to turn up in the protests after their security was withdrawn by the government.

“Raila Odinga, Martha Karua and SK musyoka claim that they couldn’t “join #Maandamano Tuesday because our security were withdrawn.”

“Jokers expected and wanted security from the same government they say they want to overthrow and replace. Some of us ordinary Kenyans go about our business daily without security. The cowardly cult leaders must stop causing mayhem!,”said Miguna.

Karua in a presser earlier claimed that the government’s move to withdraw Azimio leaders’ seçurity exposed them to attacks.

“This is illegal, all Members of Parliament who support Azimio had their security withdrawn. They are setting stage for assassination plot,” Karua stated.

She also alleged that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Trade CS Moses Kuria had hired goons to cause mayhem.

“Hooligans were hired to cause mayhem and destroy properties, we are aware they were acting under the command of Gachagua and Kuria. They were recruited at a meeting in Thika a few days ago, and were ferried to Nairobi last night,” Karua said.

Also Read: Atwoli Advises President Ruto On Perfect Job To Give Raila & End Demonstrations