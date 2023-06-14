President Ruto’s Message to Noordin Haji After He Was Sworn In As NIS Boss 

President William Ruto has exuded confidence that new National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General Noordin Haji will serve well in the job.

Speaking on Wednesday June 14 during the Swearing-in of Haji at State House Ruto said that the outgoing Director of Public Prosecutions experience he has gathered over the years will enable him to discharge his mandate.

“I am confident that you have assembled the requisite knowledge, understanding and experience to be able to discharge your responsibilities.

“I am looking forward to working with you together with your other colleagues in the security sector and even the other members of cabinet and government,” said Ruto.

The Head of State told Haji that his docket will be key in providing critical information and analysis to security organs.

“Best decisions are made if you are armed with the right information. We will be looking forward to using your offices and others to give the best possible information to our policymakers and decision-makers,” Ruto stated.

He further asked Haji to make NIS better so that it can serve the country well.

“It is my hope you will make that institution better, more professional and responsive to serve the country better. The best we can do is not to personalize the institution but to make it better to serve the country beyond us,” Ruto added.

Noordin Haji succeeds Major-General (Rtd) Philip Wachira Kameru who has retired after holding the position for over eight years.

Kameru was appointed as the Director-General in September 2014 by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This is after he had an illustrious military career; having risen through the ranks to the position of Director of Military Intelligence in the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

