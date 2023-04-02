Connect with us

President Ruto’s Request To Raila Ahead of Azimio Demos 

President William Ruto has urged Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga to call off demonstrations. 

In the State of the Nation Address on Sunday, April 2, President Ruto said the Azimio demos are hurting the country’s economy. 

“In these circumstances and in view of the recent events that led to the loss of lives and destruction of property in the demonstrations in the last two weeks, 

“I urge my brother Raila Odinga and the opposition to call off the demonstrations and to give this bipartisan approach a chance to take the country forward,” Ruto stated.

“The country’s economy has been hit hard at a time when my administration is doing everything possible to salvage the economy from the deep hole where we found it,” Ruto stated.

Ruto at the same time addressed Raila’s concern on the reconstitution of IEBC and proposed the issue to reviewed in Parliament. 

“My suggestion is that this matter can be handled in parliament by a bi-partisan parliamentary process so that we can agree on what it is they have an issue with, and we can adjust as is agreed and as necessary,” he stated.

He further ruled out a possibility of a handshake with the ODM leader noting that he would not revert the nation back to dark days.

“There was no distinction between the government and the opposition. Once you compromise accountability and oversight, you are in for a lot of trouble,” he reiterated.

