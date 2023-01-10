President William Ruto Makes Changes to His Press Team

President William Ruto has made a number of changes to his Presidential Communication Service (PCS) which is headed by David Mugonyi.

The Head of State on Monday evening appointed individuals who had been unceremoniously expelled from retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

“This Order delegated the following functions and institutions to Ministries and State Departments, and it supersedes Executive Order No.1 of 2022, issued on October 12, 2022,” the order read in part.

Munyori Buku, who was previously the director of public communications at PSCU, was appointed as the President’s Public Communications Secretary.

Eric Ngeno has been appointed as the Messaging Secretary and Speechwriter for President Ruto and will be responsible for creating speeches for the Head of State.

David Nzioka has been appointed the Head of Digital and Innovations Secretary a position that was formerly held by Dennis Itumbi before he was sacked in the previous government.

Wanjohi Githae, formerly the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party’s communications director, has been appointed Public Communications Director.

James Kinyua, who worked as the director of branding and events in Kenyatta’s administration, took on the same role in Ruto’s government.

The Head of State also separated the positions of State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed and Head of Presidential Communication Service (PSC) David Mugonyi.

According to the previous Executive Order, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed was appointed as the deputy to David Mugonyi, the Head of Presidential Communication Service.

However, the new executive order means that the Executive office of the State House spokesperson will be separate from that of the Presidential Communication Secretary, streamlining and eliminating bureaucracy in State House communication.

The State House Spokesperson will direct a team of communicators and researchers, as well as serve as a liaison with other branches of government.

