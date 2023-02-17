President William Ruto Makes New Appointments, Sends Uhuru’s Men Home

President William Ruto has made new appointments to various key government parastatals in the country.

President Ruto appointed Alfred Khang’ati as Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Nzoia Sugar Company Limited for a three-year term in a gazette notice dated February 17, 2023. Khang’ati is a former Kanduyi Constituency Member of Parliament.

President Ruto also appointed Samson Kipkoech to chair the Tourist Fund Board’s Board of Directors for a three-year term. He takes over for Alphonse Kioko, whose appointment was rescinded.

President Ruto also designated Abdillahi Ibrahim as chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) for a three-year term. He takes over for Mbinda Daniel Musyoka, whose appointment was canceled.

“I, William Samoei Ruto, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Abdillahi Ibrahim to be the chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Medical Research Institute, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from February 17, 2023,” the notice reads.

The reforms are part of Ruto’s reorganization of government in order to fulfill Kenyans’ campaign promises. These state corporate posts have gone to some of the president’s closest loyalists.

Also Read: Big Win For President Ruto’s Jobless Allies As Court Okays CAS Appointments