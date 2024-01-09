Presidnet Ruto Sacks 4 Uhuru Appointees From Kenya Railways Board

President William Ruto has revoked the appointments of 4 members of the Kenya Railways Corporation Board that were appointed by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a special gazette notice dated Monday, January 8, the President said the revocation takes effect immediately.

The four include; Mohammed Alawi Hussun, Dennis Aroka, Catherine Musakali, and Sumaiya Salim Mohamed.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7 (3) of the State Corporations Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, revokes the appointment of Mohammed Alawi Hussun, Dennis Aroka, Catherine Musakali and Sumaiya Salim Mohamed as members of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Railways Corporation, with effect from the 8th January, 2024,” the notice read.

President Ruto did not however name the replacements for the four directors.

Alawi and Musakali were appointed by the Jubilee administration on October 6, 2021. Aroka and Salim were appointed as KRC Boards of Directors on July 8, 2022, and July 13, 2022, respectively.

Alawi previously worked as a commissioner at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) while Musakali worked in the energy private sector before joining KRC.

Dennis Aroka on the other hand worked with the National Irrigation Authority and joined KRC as an Independent Director of the Board. Salim also joined KRC as an expert in project management, corporate communications, and brand strategy.

The revocation is expected to pave the way for more reforms in the country’s transport city starting with Kenya Railways.

