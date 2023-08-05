Presidnet Ruto’s Assurance To Mt Kenya Ahead Of Bipartisan Talks

President William Ruto has asked Mt Kenya residents not to be worried about Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga joining the government through a handshake.

Speaking on Saturday, August 4 during in Kirinyaga County, the Head of State said the opposition cannot dupe him into a handshake agreement.

“I told you that I can’t be cheated. Saa zingine mnakuanga na wasiwasi. Ati wale wanaweza kunichanganya. Mkinipima kweli, mimi ni mtu wa kuchanganuwa kweli?” Ruto posed.

The President went on to brag about how he defeated Odinga despite the help he had from the previous administration.

“They did not manage us before, how will they do it then now? I told you there is no deep state that I don’t know. I told you they could not steal my votes. Now you think now they can confuse us so that they get into government? Whose government?” he posed.

His remarks come even as he reached an agreement with Odinga to hold fresh bipartisan talks which will be facilitated by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, EALA MP Hassan Omar, and Bungoma Women Rep Catherine Wambilianga will represent the Kenya Kwanza camp.

Azimio on the other hand will be represented by Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, DAP Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa, Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni, and Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi.

The Opposition proposed the talks to begin on Monday, August 7 at Serena Hotel in Nairobi while Kenya Kwanza wants the negotiations to kick off on Thursday next week.

