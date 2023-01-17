Connect with us

Prophet who Prophesied President William Ruto’s Win is Dead

Prophet Fred Muna of Chrisco Kawangware, who allegedly prophesied President William Ruto’s win in the August 2022 general election, has been confirmed dead.

In a tweet, President Ruto’s staunch supporter Isaac Mwaura, Said he visited the prophet’s home to pass a message of condolences.

“Yesterday I visited the family of the late Prophet Fred Muna of Chrisco Kawangware at their home in Kilimani.
I took time to pass my
condolences, those of Mama Rachael Ruto and several other leaders to Mama Agnes Muna.” Mwaura tweeted.
Several Kenyans shared mixed reactions toward his death:
Christos: He really badmouthed Raila…. Luckily Baba has retired in Bondo while the good bishop has retired for good… May his soul rest in eternal peace
Bwoga; You’ve become an ambassador of conmen until the name pastors bwana if you went there be self driven by yourself not sent by any
Daniel: Many have fallen victims of calling others by what you are referring
to.God will firmly deal with your pride and arrogance

In this article:
