PS Roseline Njogu Reveals Why It is Tough To Work Under President Ruto

Diaspora Affairs Permanent Secretary (PS) Roseline Njogu has revealed that working in the Kenya Kwanza government is a tough job.

Speaking on Wednesday during an interview with Citizen TV’s JKLive, the PS revealed that working under President Ruto is a very demanding job.

“Working for the President is a tough job, but I am grateful that it also comes with a lot of support,” she revealed.

Njogu recounted traveling with President Ruto to the US-Africa summit on her first week after being sworn into office.

“I had been in office for only a week when I was told it was time to travel with the President for US-Africa Summit. I was putting up the big diaspora event in Washington and I was in a lot of pressure to perform well,” she narrated.

The PS also revealed that the Head of State is not shy on calling out someone when he is displeased.

“The President is vocal in telling you that he thinks you are not being ambitious enough in a particular issue,” she revealed.

Njogu also said that Ruto is quick to send help and supports his cabinet and top government officials.

“The President is very quick to support and send help, he will also tell you, ‘I like that idea, run with it,’ and also marshal resources to help you deliver,” she said.

Njogu was sworn in as PS for Diaspora Affairs on December 2,2022. The State Department falls under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which is led by Alfred Mutua.

She has been instrumental in ensuring the wellbeing of Kenyans, particularly those working in the Middle East.

Njogu last week helped Joy Abongo who was attacked and hospitalized in Albania to come back to Kenya.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hired a chartered plane fitted with medical equipment to airlift Joy to Kenya.

