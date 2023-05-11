PSC Clarifies On Shortlisting 20 Candidates For Ambassadorial Positions 

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has denounced a viral post that announced 20 shortlisted candidates for Ambassadorial jobs.

PSC in a statement on Wednesday asked Kenyans to ignore the list saying that it did not originate from the commission.

“Please Ignore the Fake List of Appointed Ambassadors. It has come to our attention that some fraudulent individuals are circulating a fake list of appointed Ambassadors and Heads of missions purporting to originate from the Public Service Commission.

“We would like to inform the public that this list is fake and should be treated as such,” said PSC.

The fake list had names of popular politicians to be considered for nomination and appointment as Kenyan ambassadors and heads of missions in foreign nations.

Among the politicians was former Kirinyaga Women Rep Purity Ngirici, Trade CS Moses Kuria’s brother Aloise Kinyanjui, former Trans Nzoia Governor Patrick Khaemba and Former nominated MP Gideon Keter.

Others were; Abdi Guliye, Onesimus Kiptum, Judy Jebet, Geogrey Cherongis, Evelyne M. Kingi, Josephine Jepchumba Sudi, Daniel Nanok, Prisca N Mudavadi, Nancy Jebii Cherargei, Ezekiel Wahome, Juliet-Anne Rutto, Samuel Tirop, Stephen ole Kudatte, Henry Kiplagat Rotich, and Damaris Bitok.

Ambassadors are normally appointed by the President and are not recruited by PSC.

In the appointment, the President picks whoever he deems suitable for the role and forwards the names to Parliament for vetting. After the vetting, the nominees are appointed into office.

President Ruto has yet to appoint any ambassador since he came to power in September 2022.

Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing’oei in January announced that Ruto was going to recall some of the ambassadors appointed during the previous regime

“The recall of envoys will vary from one person to another.There are ambassadors who have served their maximum term while others have attained retirement age,” Sing’oei stated.

