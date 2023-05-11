Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

PSC Clarifies On Shortlisting 20 Candidates For Ambassadorial Positions 

By

Published

IMG 20210914110033

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has denounced a viral post that announced 20 shortlisted candidates for Ambassadorial jobs. 

PSC in a statement on Wednesday asked Kenyans to ignore the list saying that it did not originate from the commission. 

“Please Ignore the Fake List of Appointed Ambassadors. It has come to our attention that some fraudulent individuals are circulating a fake list of appointed Ambassadors and Heads of missions purporting to originate from the Public Service Commission.

“We would like to inform the public that this list is fake and should be treated as such,” said PSC.

The fake list had names of popular politicians to be considered for nomination and appointment as Kenyan ambassadors and heads of missions in foreign nations.

Among the politicians was former Kirinyaga Women Rep Purity Ngirici, Trade CS Moses Kuria’s brother Aloise Kinyanjui, former Trans Nzoia Governor Patrick Khaemba and Former nominated MP Gideon Keter. 

Others were; Abdi Guliye, Onesimus Kiptum, Judy Jebet, Geogrey Cherongis, Evelyne M. Kingi, Josephine Jepchumba Sudi, Daniel Nanok, Prisca N Mudavadi, Nancy Jebii Cherargei, Ezekiel Wahome, Juliet-Anne Rutto, Samuel Tirop, Stephen ole Kudatte, Henry Kiplagat Rotich, and Damaris Bitok.

20230511 105658

Ambassadors are normally appointed by the President and are not recruited by PSC.

In the appointment, the President picks whoever he deems suitable for the role and forwards the names to Parliament for vetting.  After the vetting, the nominees are appointed into office.

President Ruto has yet to appoint any ambassador since he came to power in September 2022. 

Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing’oei in January announced that Ruto was going to recall some of the ambassadors appointed during the previous regime

“The recall of envoys will vary from one person to another.There are ambassadors who have served their maximum term while others have attained retirement age,” Sing’oei stated.

Also Read: List of 6 Candidates Shortlisted To Replace CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019