Public university fees set to triple for incoming students

The cost of higher education in Kenya is set to rise after the government proposed a threefold increase in fees for new government-sponsored students joining public universities.

The increase, from KES 16,000 to KES 48,000, aims to address the financial difficulties that have affected the institutions of higher learning

. The resolution was agreed upon by 35 Vice Chancellors from public universities across the country and officials from the Ministry of Education and Treasury during the biennial Kenya Universities Fund conference in Mombasa.

The proposal, however, only affects new government-sponsored students joining universities in September, with continuing students set to pay the current fees.

The universities in Kenya have been struggling with financial difficulties, with accrued debts amounting to KES 60.6 billion in staff pensions and statutory deductions such as Pay As You Earn and National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), which have continued to grow due to interest.

The move by the government aims to ease the financial crunch that has faced institutions of higher learning in Kenya. Universities Fund Chief Executive Officer, Geoffrey Monari, read the resolution, stating that the move will save the institutions from financial difficulties.

The increase in fees will come as a burden to many students, especially those who come from disadvantaged backgrounds, who may not afford the new fees.