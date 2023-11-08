Quickmart Supermarket Speaks On Theft of Sh94.9M by 2 Wells Fargo Officers

Quick Mart Supermarket has broken its silence on the alleged theft of Sh94.9 million by two Wells Fargo employees.

In a statement on Wednesday November 8, confirmed that the money was stolen in the hands of the security firm.

“Quick Mart Limited wishes to Lend some clarity regarding the recent loss of approximately Sh94.9 million, allegedly involving Wells Fargo staffers. We want to clarify that the monies were under the custody of the Wells Fargo Security firm at the time of the incident,” the Supermarket said.

The Supermarket however clarified that the loss of money would not affect its operations noting that such money is often insured against such losses.

“Quickmart Supermarket, as a reputable homegrown company insures its finances against such incidents. We would like to assure all our relevant relations that this occurrence will not disrupt our daily operations,” the company clarified.

The Supermarket went on to say that investigative authorities are actively working on resolving the incident.

“Investigative authorities are actively working on resolving these issues, as we remain dedicated to serving our customers and partners with integrity and dedication that defines our brand,” the supermarket stated.

According to a police report the money was stolen on Monday November 6 after Anthony Ndiuki, and Charles Mugetha left the company’s offices in South C at around 8.30 a.m after collecting the Ksh 94.9 million from the security firm’s vault as is routine.

The duo, who were on board the company’s vehicle, left without police escort, as is the norm.

The millions were from the weekend sales of Quick Mart supermarkets and were to be taken to the Family Bank Kenyatta Avenue branch.

