Rachel Ruto Advises MP Mwirigi To Marry, Offers To Help Him Finding a Wife 

First Lady Rachael Ruto has advised Igembe South MP John Paul Mwirigi to consider finding a wife and settling down.

Speaking on Sunday During a service at St. Thomas Athi Catholic Church in Maua, Meru County, Rachel offered to take Mwirigi to Rift Valley and find him a wife if he cannot find any from Meru.

“I’m told that you’re not married, or maybe you are. Are you married? If he cannot find a Meru girl, I heard the choir sing Kalenjin songs, I can take him to Rift Valley and find him a wife,” the First Lady said.

She urged Mwirigi not to wait until it is late before getting a family.

According to the First Lady, the lawmaker needs a wife who she says will make his constituents tea when they visit Mwirigi’s home.

“Matters to do with the family are very important so please do not wait long. At 23 it is understandable, but 29, at least build a home where your constituents can come and have someone who can make them tea,” she noted.

At the same time she noted that the country should not entertain the LGBTQ discussion.

“We don’t wish to have that conversation on LGBTQ because that is not what our tradition or religion talk about in this great country of Kenya,” she said.

Mwirigi who is now aged 29 was first elected to the National Assembly in 2017 as an independent candidate at the age of 23, becoming Kenya’s youngest MP.

In the 2022 general election he was re-elected as a member of President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

