Radio Maisha in crisis mode as more presenters jump ship

Radio presenter Mwalim Mbaruk has announced his resignation from Radio Maisha, a Standard Media Group-owned station that has recently seen a number of presenters leave.

In a statement, Mbaruk expressed his appreciation for the experience gained during his time at the station and thanked the media house for giving him the opportunity.

“Tarehe 2, mwezi wa tatu, itasalia kwenye kumbukizi daima. Siku ninayotamatisha safari yangu Radio Maisha, angalau kwa sasa! Wallahi haukua uamuzi rahisi. (March 2, 2023, will remain a day I will never forget. On this day I completed my journey at Radio Maisha, at least for now! It was a very hard decision),” he said in the statement.

Although he did not disclose his future plans, it has been reported that he is joining Radio 47, owned by Cape Media.

Mbaruk’s departure comes shortly after his co-presenter, Billy Miya, also announced his last show on Friday. Other presenters who have recently left Radio Maisha for Radio 47 include Geoffrey Mung’ou, Beatrice Maganga, and Linda Oriaso.

The Standard Media Group has undergone cost-cutting measures and laid off several employees over the past year.

Despite this, the company still owns a range of media outlets, including KTN News, KTN Home, The Standard Newspaper, Spice FM, and Vybez Radio.

Mbaruk’s announcement is the latest in a series of resignations from the radio station, raising questions about its future and stability. The departure of experienced presenters may impact the quality of programming and listener engagement. However, with Mbaruk and others moving to Radio 47, the new station may gain an advantage in the highly competitive radio industry.