Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Rai Group Denies Reports Of Shutting Down All Companies

By

Published

ADFFN8xYLd0VQ6bM5p1IXXhoh8P2cZlSZEnzyqeW 1693571949

Rai Group of Companies’ management has refuted rumors circulating on social media that it is closing all its operations in Kenya and relocating to another market. 

In a statement on Monday, Rai Group described the reports as unhelpful propaganda coming at a time of severe economic challenges.

“The management at Rai Group of Companies wishes to inform all its business partners, stakeholders, including farmers, employees, the media, and indeed the general public that the information circulating on social media platforms, to the effect that Rai Group is closing down all its operations and is relocating to another country, is, to say the least, regrettable misinformation bordering on unhelpful propaganda coming at this time of severe economic challenges,” the statement read in part. 

The group emphasized its commitment to Kenya’s economic development and its part in the country’s growth through job creation and local and international service offering.

“The Group remains an integral part of Kenya’s development agenda and will continue working with both levels of government and stakeholders at all levels to ensure that its goals and those of the country are achieved,” the statement added.

Social media reports claimed that the company’s managers had been summoned to discuss the closure of several businesses across the country. The fake reports further claimed that the managers agreed to close the companies soon and move elsewhere outside Kenya.

“The companies are Menengai Oil Refineries Ltd – Nakuru, Rai cement in Muhoroni, Raiply in Elburgon, and Complyn Nakuru,” the report claimed.

Also Read: List of Businesses Owned By Billionaire Jaswant Rai

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020