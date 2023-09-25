Rai Group Denies Reports Of Shutting Down All Companies

Rai Group of Companies’ management has refuted rumors circulating on social media that it is closing all its operations in Kenya and relocating to another market.

In a statement on Monday, Rai Group described the reports as unhelpful propaganda coming at a time of severe economic challenges.

“The management at Rai Group of Companies wishes to inform all its business partners, stakeholders, including farmers, employees, the media, and indeed the general public that the information circulating on social media platforms, to the effect that Rai Group is closing down all its operations and is relocating to another country, is, to say the least, regrettable misinformation bordering on unhelpful propaganda coming at this time of severe economic challenges,” the statement read in part.

The group emphasized its commitment to Kenya’s economic development and its part in the country’s growth through job creation and local and international service offering.

“The Group remains an integral part of Kenya’s development agenda and will continue working with both levels of government and stakeholders at all levels to ensure that its goals and those of the country are achieved,” the statement added.

Social media reports claimed that the company’s managers had been summoned to discuss the closure of several businesses across the country. The fake reports further claimed that the managers agreed to close the companies soon and move elsewhere outside Kenya.

“The companies are Menengai Oil Refineries Ltd – Nakuru, Rai cement in Muhoroni, Raiply in Elburgon, and Complyn Nakuru,” the report claimed.

Also Read: List of Businesses Owned By Billionaire Jaswant Rai