Raila Announces Date For Nairobi Anti Government Protests

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has announced that there will be anti-government demonstrations in Nairobi on March 20.

Speaking on Thursday March 9 in Nairobi, Raila stated that all his supporters across the country would converge in Nairobi for massive demonstrations against the President William Ruto government.

“Take note that on the 20th of March 2023, we have a date with destiny in Nairobi. On that day our supporters throughout the country shall stage a massive procession in Nairobi for a legitimate and inclusive government. Save that date and let the action begin. The movement for the defence of democracy has now started, “ said Raila.

While launching the nationwide mass action, the former premier claimed that President Ruto failed to honour his demands to lower the price of basic commodities, open the IEBC servers and halt the recruitment process of IEBC commissioners.

“Wherever we are across the country, we shall all find ourselves in Nairobi for a peaceful protest and civil disobedience,” Raila noted.

According to the opposition chief, there is a need to protest against the high cost of living because of widespread public resource theft and the removal of subsidies for food, fuel, and education.

He claimed that the government’s refusal to make IEBC servers available for Azimio to confirm the truth is an act of electoral fraud and a subversion of the will of the people.

“The victimization of Commissioners Irene Masit, Juliana Cherera, Justus Nyang’aya and Francis Wanderi for standing with the truth against former IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati and his cabal in an electoral theft and their removal from office through a kangaroo tribunal was actually meant to create a Ruto IEBC,” he said.

