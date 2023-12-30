Connect with us

Raila Announces Resumption Of Nationwide Anti-Government Protests in 2024

Published

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has announced resumption of nationwide anti-government protests in 2024. 

Speaking on Saturday December 30 in Nyanza, Raila said the government’s move to increase taxes has led to the high cost of living in the country.

The former Prime Minister gave the President William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza administration an ultimatum to remove the taxes and repeal the Finance Act 2023 or they would bring back protests in 2024.

“We told them not to increase taxes but they went ahead and raised the taxes, worsening the situation. These taxes must be revoked, the Finance Act must be removed. If they don’t we will return to the streets in 2024,” Raila stated.

The opposition chief had called off protests in July to allow negotiations with the government. 

The former Prime Minister held a secret meeting with President William Ruto in Mombasa which was attended by former Nigerian President Olegun Obasanjo.

The two camps formed a team led by Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah. 

The Dialogue Committee in November released its report on the talks and made a number of recommendations. 

Raila endorsed the NADCO recommendations describing the report as a good start.

He noted that the opposition was able to get positive results from many issues they had set out.

However, the opposition chief pointed out that the report was incomplete as it failed to address the high cost of living.

“We will seek other ways to press the government to listen to the cries of the people and bring down the cost of living.

“Other ways will not be limited to consulation with the people. At all times we will retain the right to call out the people to take steps that will deem necessary to force the government to lower the cost of living,” said Raila. 

Also Read: Why Raila Odinga Wants Referendum On Bipartisan Team Recommendations

