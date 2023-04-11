Raila Announces Resumption Of Public Engagements

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has announced the resumption of public engagements within Nairobi County.

In a statement on Tuesday April 11, Raila stated that he would hold a town hall meeting on Thursday April 13 and another event on Sunday April 16 at Kamukunji grounds.

“On April 1, 2023, we called off street demonstrations against the Kenya Kwanza regime to give way for a structured dialogue on issues we feel are critical to the wellbeing of the country namely: the high cost of unga, fuel, electricity and school fees, opening and audit of the IEBC servers, protection of the letter and spirit of fidelity to multiparty democracy and adherence to the principle of inclusivity in the appointment of civil servants.

“As the negotiators take up their responsibilities, we will embark on a series of direct engagements with members of the public through town hall meetings and public Barazas. We will hold the first town hall meeting in Nairobi on Thursday, 13th April 2023, to be followed by a people’s Baraza at the Kamukunji grounds on Sunday, 16th April, 2023.” Raila stated.

This comes after Narok Senator Ledama Olekina claimed that the Azimio camp would go back to the people due to lack of seriousness by the Kenya Kwanza camp.

“The lack of seriousness of the by-partisan deliberation on the KK part is the straw that broke the camel’s back! We are back to the people.” said Ledama.

Raila had canceled protests on Sunday April 2 in order to allow discussions between the government and the opposition.

He however warned the government that he would go back to holding protests should the talks fail.

