Raila Asks His Supporters To Boycott These Products

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has asked his supporters to boycott using Safaricom, Kenya Commercial Bank(KCB) and Radio Africa Group services.

Speaking on Tuesday March 21 in Nairobi Raila claimed that the three companies have become the enemies of the people and are benefiting from tears of Kenyans

“We call for the boycott of Safaricom, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and the Radio Africa Group particularly the Star Newspaper who have become enablers and facilitators of this brutal regime. These corporations have become the enemies of the people and are benefiting from the blood and tears of Kenyans,” said Raila.

At the same time, Raila announced that he would be holding anti-government protests every Monday and Thursday.

“In response to public demand, we shall now hold protests every Thursday and Monday beginning next week,” he announced.

Raila criticized President Ruto for what he termed a dictatorial style of leadership.

“Ruto’s greatest aspiration is to return Kenya to the old dictatorship where he is the unquestioned tyrant controlling everyone’s life. We have come to the conclusion that our police shall never change unless we make them change.”

“We reiterate to our supporters and all patriotic Kenyans that this struggle is just starting. We are not looking and we will not be intimidated. No retreat, no surrender,” he stated.

The ODM chief further claimed there was an assasination attempt on him and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

“There was an attempt on the lives of both Kalonzo and me, our cars were shot at but luckily we were unharmed. We are shocked that police would assemble so much personnel and equipment to confront peaceful protesters,” he alleged.

