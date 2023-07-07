Raila breaks silence after Saba Saba demos

Azimio la Umoja Leader Raila Odinga has hailed the successful entry into the Central Business District (CBD) despite opposition from the police, considering it a significant accomplishment. After his convoy was allowed access to the CBD, Raila expressed satisfaction with the day’s mission.

“We managed to enter the Central Business District even though the police tried to stop us. That is the biggest achievement,” stated Odinga.

The ODM leader also claimed that his objective of reaching Central Park had been fulfilled as planned.

“We even reached Kenyatta International Conference Centre, a place they have always tried to prevent us from accessing. We also reached Central Park, our destination from Kamukunji Grounds,” he added.

Raila had urged his supporters to gather at Kamukunji Grounds and subsequently march to the CBD. Large numbers of supporters responded to his call and participated in the demonstrations on Friday.

While at Kamukunji Grounds, Raila instructed his followers to use alternative routes to make their way to Central Park, where another rally was scheduled to take place.

“Today, our main destination is Central Park in Nairobi, near Serena Hotel. That is where we are going to meet. We are heading there, and if they try to block us, we will use alternative routes,” he stated.

Despite Raila’s convoy being granted entry, his supporters were unable to proceed as they were blocked from accessing the CBD.