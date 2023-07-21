Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Raila Breaks Silence After Skipping Wednesday, Thursday Azimio Demos 

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2023 05 08 at 14.58.08

File image of Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has disclosed that he is ailing with a bad flu that has made it impossible for him to join the anti-government protests. 

Speaking on Thursday in an interview, Raila said he is however getting better after receiving medical attention. 

“I have a terrible flu which put me down for a while and I got medical attention. I am currently getting better and I will be okay,” Raila stated.

The ODM boss at the same time said the protests are not about him or other Azimio leaders. 

“Everything is okay. These protests are not for Raila,  Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua or Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka. This is for all Kenyans. They do not have to be present for the demonstrations to go on,” he added. 

“We have coordinators who have been organizing the demos and everything is going on as planned.”

Raila went on to say that he has not talked to President William Ruto and the handshake narrative being driven by Kenya Kwanza is false.

“Ruto has not called me and neither have I called him. I want Kenyans to know that we are not after a handshake as Kenya Kwanza is insinuating. We have not and we will not ask for a handshake. Handshake ni porojo yao… ati watu wa Azimio wanatafuta handshake na nusu mkate. Hatutaki mkate yao ambayo imeoza,” he remarked. 

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Wednesday in Isiolo chided Azimio leaders after they skipped the anti-government protests.

The second in command further slammed the church and the international community for pushing for dialogue between the opposition and the government saying Raila is a ‘criminal’ and should be allowed to sabotage the government so as to be given a share of power.  

Also Read: Gachagua Hits Out At Raila After Skipping Azimio Demos

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019