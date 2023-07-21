Raila Breaks Silence After Skipping Wednesday, Thursday Azimio Demos 

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has disclosed that he is ailing with a bad flu that has made it impossible for him to join the anti-government protests.

Speaking on Thursday in an interview, Raila said he is however getting better after receiving medical attention.

“I have a terrible flu which put me down for a while and I got medical attention. I am currently getting better and I will be okay,” Raila stated.

The ODM boss at the same time said the protests are not about him or other Azimio leaders.

“Everything is okay. These protests are not for Raila, Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua or Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka. This is for all Kenyans. They do not have to be present for the demonstrations to go on,” he added.

“We have coordinators who have been organizing the demos and everything is going on as planned.”

Raila went on to say that he has not talked to President William Ruto and the handshake narrative being driven by Kenya Kwanza is false.

“Ruto has not called me and neither have I called him. I want Kenyans to know that we are not after a handshake as Kenya Kwanza is insinuating. We have not and we will not ask for a handshake. Handshake ni porojo yao… ati watu wa Azimio wanatafuta handshake na nusu mkate. Hatutaki mkate yao ambayo imeoza,” he remarked.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Wednesday in Isiolo chided Azimio leaders after they skipped the anti-government protests.

The second in command further slammed the church and the international community for pushing for dialogue between the opposition and the government saying Raila is a ‘criminal’ and should be allowed to sabotage the government so as to be given a share of power.

