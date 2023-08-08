Raila Breaks Silence On Claims Of Hiring Dead Bodies During Demos

Azimio la Umoja Leader Raila Odinga has rubbished claims that the opposition hired dead bodies during protests to attract political sympathy.

Speaking on Tuesday, August 8 during a presser at SKM Command Centre in Karen Raila explained that the bodies of the victims of the anti-government protests had bucket wounds.

“It is disappointing to see a statement from the Inspector General of Police Mr. Koome saying that we hired dead bodies to accuse police of brutality. I don’t know which world he lives, because the bodies we are burying have bullet wounds on them and death certificates confirming the cause of death,” Raila stated.

The former premier claimed that the victims were shot dead by goons who were masquerading as police officers during the nationwide protests.

Raila also called on Kenyans to offer the opposition with more evidence on police brutality even as Azimio continues to reach out to the affected families.

His remarks come after the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome sensationally claimed that the opposition hired dead bodies from morgues to taint the National Police Service (NPS) image.

“We have seen in the recent past senior members of the society going to mortuaries, hiring dead bodies, and then telling the media that these people were killed by police officers. How low can some of our leaders sink?” Koome questioned.

IG Koome maintained that NPS will protect the lives and property of Kenyans and make sure the country is safe.

“We have a responsibility to make sure this country is secure and that is a mandate we are going to execute without fear of favor.” Said Koome.

He further dismissed the opposition’s ICC threat saying the police will not be discouraged from doing their duty.

