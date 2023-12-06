Raila Breaks Silence On Margaret Nyakang’o’s Arrest

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has condemned the arrest and arraignment of Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakango on Tuesday.

In a statement Raila said the arrest did not come as a surprise to the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party.

“We believe many Kenyans too saw it coming. The arrest was always coming, in light of her determination to act professionally and with integrity in a regime infested by crooks and unprofessional conduct,” said Raila.

He alleged that the Kenya Kwanza regime wants Nyakang’o out of the Controller of Budget office and replace her with a user-friendly holder.

“It was only a matter of when, not if Nyakango was going to be sent packing on frivolous and trumped up charges to create room for a user friendly holder of the office, who will support and sanitize the looting currently underway,” Raila claimed.

The Azimio chief went on to say Nyakang’o’s tribulations are politically motivated witch hunts, which the EACC will find difficult to convince Kenyans about.

“We encourage Ms Nyakango to remain strong in defense of integrity, professionalism and the dictates of good governance. As a party, we stand with Ms Nyakango and will offer whatever help we can in the interest of the war against corruption in the country,” Raila added.

Nyakango was on Tuesday arrested by DCI detectives and arraigned at the Mombasa High Court over conspiracy to defraud, operating an unlicensed Sacco, forgery, and uttering false documents.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on a Sh 500,000 cash bail.

The charges against Nyakang’o were filed back in 2016 before she became the Controller of Budget.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), new evidence against Nyakang’o emerged in November and the DCi was given a go ahead to arrest her.

