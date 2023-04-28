Connect with us

Raila Breaks Silence on Shakahola Cult, Blames Kenya Kwanza Government

File image of Raila Odinga

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has spoken about the Shakahola cult for the first time.

Speaking on Friday, April 28 during a rally in Kibra, Raila called out the Kenya Kwanza government over blocking the media from covering the Shakahola exhumation exercise in Kilifi County.

He asked the government to allow the media to cover the exercise that has so far seen over a hundred bodies exhumed.

“The ongoing probe in Shakahola cannot continue without the media. We don’t want them to stop journalists from going there. We want journalists to be allowed to document everything in Shakahola,” said Raila.

The former Prime Minister linked First Lady Rachel Ruto and Second Lady Dorcas Gachagua to pastors Ezekiel Odero and Pastor Paul Mackenzie saying that President Ruto should take responsibility.

“Don’t talk about Pastor Mackenzie. We don’t know him. We don’t know Ezekiel. They are children. Their father is inside State House. What is happening in Shakahola is something never seen before. We strongly condemn the acts and ask Ruto to take responsibility for the massacre,” he stated.

The ODM leader also urged the President-Ruto Kenya Kwanza government to hire experts from outside the country to investigate the deaths.

He further faulted the government for ignoring his wife Ida Odinga’s call in the past for the need to regulate the Church.

“Mama Ida said the Church should be looked into and they said she had been sent by me because I do not worship God,” Raila said.

Police officers on Wednesday barred the media from covering the exhumation of bodies after Interior CS Kithure Kindiki declared the area a crime scene.

CS Kindiki described Shakahola as disturbed and consequently ordered a security operation to evict all persons still residing in the 800-acre land allegedly owned by Pastow Mackenzie.

Also Read: President Ruto Breaks Silence On Paul Mackenzie Cult

