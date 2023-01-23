Raila Demands For Ruto Resignation

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has demanded for the resignation of President William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza government.

Speaking on Monday, January 23 at Kamukunji ground in Nairobi, the former premier stated that the Kenya Kwanza government does not have the mandate to rule and is illegitimate.

“We demand that the Kenya Kwanza government resign since it has neither the mandate nor the ability to govern the country,” Raila said.

Raila alleged that former IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati with other two commissioners together with the CEO cooked their own results.

“The IEBC and the then Chairman Wafula Chebukati, two commissioners, Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu, and Marjan Hussein Marjan formed a cartel within the IEBC with the exclusion of the 4 new commissioners, disregarded the votes you cast and cooked their own results,” the ODM leader stated.

“Since August 15th, we have conducted our own investigations of the IEBC and the electoral results. We are convinced that our victory was stolen. Gallant IEBC whistleblowers have now published the true and authentic results of the 2022 elections,” he added.

The opposition chief also demanded that IEBC records for the August 2022 elections be made public.

“We demand that the entire infrastructure and the records of the 2022 elections at the IEBC be made public and be audited by an impartial body. A forensic audit of the IEBC results and results is non-negotiable, “Raila demanded.

The ODM leader returned to Kenya shortly after 1PM and was welcomed by Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc Party Leader Martha Karua, Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni among other politicians.

Also Read: Ruto Speaks on Raila Odinga’s Kamukunji Protest Rally, Warns His Financiers