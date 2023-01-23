Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Raila Demands For Ruto Resignation

By

Published

20230123 171939

File image of Azimio leader Raila Odinga

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has demanded for the resignation of President William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza government. 

Speaking on Monday, January 23 at Kamukunji ground in Nairobi, the former premier stated that the Kenya Kwanza government does not have the mandate to rule and is illegitimate. 

“We demand that the Kenya Kwanza government resign since it has neither the mandate nor the ability to govern the country,” Raila said.

Raila alleged that former IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati with other two commissioners together with the CEO cooked their own results.

“The IEBC and the then Chairman Wafula Chebukati, two commissioners, Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu, and Marjan Hussein Marjan formed a cartel within the IEBC with the exclusion of the 4 new commissioners, disregarded the votes you cast and cooked their own results,” the ODM leader stated. 

“Since August 15th, we have conducted our own investigations of the IEBC and the electoral results. We are convinced that our victory was stolen. Gallant IEBC whistleblowers have now published the true and authentic results of the 2022 elections,” he added. 

20230123 171949

Raila Odinga adressing the crowd at Kamukunji.

The opposition chief also demanded that IEBC records for the August 2022 elections be made public.

“We demand that the entire infrastructure and the records of the 2022 elections at the IEBC be made public and be audited by an impartial body. A forensic audit of the IEBC results and results is non-negotiable, “Raila demanded.

The ODM leader returned to Kenya shortly after 1PM and was welcomed by Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc Party Leader Martha Karua, Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni among other politicians. 

Also Read: Ruto Speaks on Raila Odinga’s Kamukunji Protest Rally, Warns His Financiers

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019