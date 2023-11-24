Connect with us

News

Raila Diehard Nuru Okanga Reveals Dream Highschool After Receiving KCPE Results

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s died hard supporter Nuru Okanga has revealed that he wants to join Alliance High School for his Secondary education. 

Speaking during an interview with NTV, Okanga claimed he has received several offers from other schools. 

“I want to go to Alliance and I’ve already gotten a sponsor. Let me just inform those in Alliance that I will be joining them,” Okanga stated. 

“Expect great things and I will talk to the teachers to grant me the right to educate people on matters of politics.”

The Raila die hard, however, was cagey on whether he scored 401 marks as alleged on social media. 

Okanga disclosed that Raila had sent him money to celebrate his KCPE results. 

“Raila has sent me a lot of money today. He told me to buy a cow and celebrate with my family,” he stated. 

Okanga also lauded Embakasi East MP Babu Owino for offering to sponsor his high school education. 

He further revealed that Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah played a key role in his decision to return to school. 

According to Okanga, Wajackoyah advised him to get certificates if he sought to join elective politics in the 2027 General Election. 

He pointed out that Wajackoyah enrolled him at Mumias Muslim Primary School and also funded his education. 

“When I did KCPE, I wanted it to be made public so that when it comes to the 2027 elections, no one will accuse me of failing to complete my education,” Okanga added.

