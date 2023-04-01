Connect with us

News

Raila Explains How He Survived An Assassination During Azimio Demos 

By

Published

Azimio mass action begins 1679285038

File image of Azimio leader Raila Odinga

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has narrated how he managed to take cover in an alleged assassination attempt on his life. 

In an interview with Voice of America (VoA) Raila claimed that his car was shot at ten times during anti-government demonstrations on Thursday March 30. 

The former Premier revealed that he was forced to take cover under his car seats to avoid being shot. 

“I had to take cover, and went on the seats to keep myself away from the bullets that were hitting the car.We initially thought that they were firing in the air, but later discovered that they were aiming directly at me,” he narrated. 

The ODM leader claimed that the plan to assassinate him was planned by senior government officials.

“I don’t think any police officer could aim to shoot and assassinate politicians without being commanded from the very top,” Odinga stated. 

railavideo

The opposition chief further slammed the International community for turning a blind eye on the anti-government protests. 

“These people have been threatening and blackmailing us, unfortunately, the friends of this country are not helping. 

 “Look at the statement released by some ambassadors based here, you would think that they live in a different country; they’re actually adding fuel to this conflict instead of being independent and neutral arbiters,” Raila added.

Also Read: Mudavadi Explains Why Raila Is Angry With The International Community 

