Raila Explains Why He Ditched His Car And Took a Matatu to Nairobi CBD

Azimio leader Raila Odinga on Monday July 10 caused excitement in the streets of Nairobi after deciding to ditch his luxurious motorcade and boarding a public service vehicle (PSV) from near his home to the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

Raila usually commutes in high-end cars with chase cars and detailed security in tow from his Karen home to his Capitol Hill office.

Speaking in Nairobi CBD, the opposition leader stated that he wanted to experience what ordinary Kenyans feel when using public transport on a daily basis.

“Today we decided to experience what ordinary citizens feel every day. I left home and walked to the matatu stand where I bought a newspaper. I got into the matatu from Ngong area and came straight to CBD,” he stated.

Raila narrated that while in the Matatu, Kenyans complained to him how the cost of living had gone up.

“They told me that from Ngong, they pay one hundred and fifty shillings daily for the round trip. In addition, they informed me that the cost of living has gone high and that the price of flour has reached two hundred and fifty shillings, sugar is almost five hundred, and the prices of fuel and rent have increased. They are tired.” Raila added.

UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malalah however slammed Raila, saying the move was a circus to hoodwink Kenyans.

“Another normal sarakasi to hoodwink people. Which Kenyan walks to work surrounded by well-trained officers & government-fueled vehicles following and waiting for him? And which workstation was Raila Odinga and Azimio reporting to?” he posed.

Raila on June 27 urged Kenyans to reduce non-essential travel by walking to work instead of driving.

“Let us arrange to make regular journeys in a single vehicle whenever possible; give each other a ride, cut down on non-essential travel and walk instead of driving whenever possible,” Raila said.

“Let us deny Ruto the fuel tax by limiting consumption of petrol and diesel. One way to do this is to carpool.”

