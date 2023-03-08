Raila Gives President Ruto New Ultimatum Before Demonstrations

Azimio la Umoja Leader Raila Odinga has given President William Ruto a new ultimatum before he leads the opposition into countrywide Mass Action.

Speaking on Tuesday March 7 at Parliament buildings, Raila gave Ruto until today Wednesday March 8 midnight to address the Azimio demands.

Raila on February 22 at Jeevanjee gardens in Nairobi gave President Ruto a 14-day ultimatum to restore food subsidies to cushion Kenyans from the high cost of living.

“We have been talking about the rising cost of basic commodities like unga, electricity, diesel, petrol sugar, milk among others for far too long. We have complained about raising taxes and we have lately talked about children dropping out of school for lack of fees.

“Withdrawal of subsidies on food and education in a middle of a drought and famine was a reckless move. Subsidies must be restored, and the price of basic commodities and taxes must come down in the next 14 days,” Raila stated.

The ODM leader also demanded the ongoing process of reconstituting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to be halted and for the IEBC servers to be opened and audited by reputable firms.

“Servers must be opened and audited under offices of reputable firms or organizations failure to which we shall lead the people to restore their authority and voice,” Raila demanded.

He added, “If demands are not heeded within 14 days, we shall lead Kenyans to mass action across the country to restore sanity.”

President Ruto on the other hand has remained adamant against the Raila demands noting that he can protest as required by the law.

“Nataka kuwaambia wale ndugu zetu watulize boli, na wasituuzie uoga, sisi sio watu wa kuuzia uoga.Nyinyi mlikua na miaka tano ya mahandshake na mamabo yenu, bei ya unga ikafika shilingi mia mbili na thelathini, saa hii tumetremsha imefika one hiundred and eighty.

“Watupatie nafasi itakuja one hundred and twenty. Wawache kimbelembele walikua na nafasi yao wakaharibu,” Ruto stated last month.

