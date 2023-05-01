Raila Goes After President Ruto Over Shakahola Deaths, Accuses Him of Being a Cult

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has accused President William Ruto of associating with cult pastors and turning State House into the ‘Shakahola Annex’.

In a statement on Monday, May 1, Raila alleged that the Head of State is a suspect in the cults and owes Kenyans an explanation.

“Mr. Ruto is as much a suspect as is all the cult pastors from Shakahola and beyond. He owes the people of Kenya an explanation before he purports to be trying to solve the problem. The so-called pastors are the people who set up the so-called sanctuary at Ruto’s former official residence in Karen as the deputy president. They did not stop there. These so-called pastors proceeded to deliver prophesies and promise miracles about how Ruto would perform as president,” Raila said.

The ODM leader sensationally claimed that two suspected cult pastors set up a sanctuary at President Ruto’s former Karen residence when he was the deputy president and aided the introduction of mandatory fasting at the official residence.

“These so-called pastors have organized mega prayer rallies, attended by so-called prayer warriors that include Mr Ruto, Mr Rigathi Gachagua and their spouses, supposedly to sanctify the land. They ended up defiling the land.

“These so-called pastors aided the introduction of mandatory fasting that started in 2015 at the DP’s residence in Karen and which have been carried over to State House where everyone is compelled to fast every Wednesday regardless of their faith, effectively making State House essentially a Shakahola annex,” Raila claimed.

The opposition chief at the same time faulted Ruto for setting up a judicial commission to probe to investigate the Shakahola deaths.

“Ruto does not seem to know that the concept of a Judicial Commission of Inquiry appointment by a President is unconstitutional in Kenya since 2010. Under the 2010 Constitution and its entrenchment of Separation of Powers, the exercise of judicial power is only as provided by Article 1 and Chapter 10,” Raila said.

Also Read: