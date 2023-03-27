Connect with us

News

Raila Issues Another Worrying Message Ahead Of Demos

File image of Raila Odinga.

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has claimed that there is a plan by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to cause mayhem during the Azimio anti-government protests. 

In a statement on Sunday March 26 night, Raila claimed that Gachagua has set up an armoury in command centers for his plan against Azimio. 

“Mr. Gachagua has set up an armoury and command centres in two different locations at a house next to the Bomas of Kenya that belongs to a former Cabinet Secretary and another on Hillcrest Drive, Nairobi, belonging to a serving Cabinet Secretary. 

“These two homes are currently being stocked with all sorts of modern and crude weapons including guns, pangas and machetes for the said operation,” Raila claimed. 

The ODM leader claimed that the weapons would be used by youths in Nyanza, Western and Nairobi to target specific Azimio leaders. 

“A number of rebel Azimio MPs from these regions have been deployed in support of this dirty mission especially in western Kenya and Nyanza. 

“In Nairobi, public service vehicles belonging to Embassava, Zuri and Forward Sacco’s have been deployed to ferry youths to places like Jogo Road, Kibra, Pandora, Hyrum, Muthurwa, Kayole, Kariobangi, Korogocho, Mlango Kubwa, Githurai 44 and Githuri 45,” he alleged. 

Raila further claimed that the mission is targeting Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni.

“Their mission is to target Azimio leaders in Nairobi including Hon. Babu Owino, Hon. Opiyo Wandayi, and Hon. Edwin Sifuna and Hon. Jeremiah Kioni, among others,” Raila added. 

He noted that DP Gachagua should be ready to take full responsibility if the planned mayhem comes to pass. 

Also Read: Wandayi Warns Government Against Using Museveni, Kagame Tactics To Deal With Raila 

