News

Raila Issues Demand To Bipartisan Committee Before Signing Report

ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga now says he will not sign the final bipartisan committee report if there is no provision on reducing the high cost of living. 

Speaking on Sunday in Kajiado, Raila said the government should reduce VAT on fuel from 16% to 8% and return the fuel subsidy.

“There will be no signing of the bipartisan committee report if it doesn’t have a provision for the reduction of the cost of living,” Odinga announced on Sunday.

He added, “We want the fuel VAT tax reduced from 16% to 8% where former President Uhuru Kenyatta left it.

The former prime minister also said that the 2022 elections should be audited and servers opened to scrutinize the results of the 2022 presidential election.

Raila also criticized the government’s new formula for issuing university scholarships saying the process is flawed and does not treat Kenyan learners equally.

DAP-Kenya party leader Eugene Wamalwa echoed Raila’s remarks noting that the Azimio team would not be part of the report writing in Naivasha if the cost of living was not addressed.  

This comes days after Senate Majority Leader Aaton Cheruiyot announced that the both parties reached a consensus on several issues including the creation of the office of the prime minister. 

“It’s a major breakthrough that we have consensus on among other issues; creation of the Office of the official Leader of Opposition, entrenchment into the constitution of Constituency Development Fund, National Government Affirmative Action Fund, and Senate Oversight Fund, Two-Thirds Gender Rule, embedding of the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Fidelity to Political Parties. 

“It’s encouraging to see the team work overtime to adhere to the 60 days timelines given by Parliament,” Senator Cheruiyot said. 

Also Read: Raila Presides Over an ODM NEC Meeting as Succession Talks Continue

