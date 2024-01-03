Connect with us

News

Raila Issues Demands To Ruto Government Ahead Of School Opening

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has demanded that the government disburses funds for schools ahead of the scheduled opening day on January 8.

In a statement on Tuesday January 2, Raila said failure to release full capitation to all schools is affecting learning differently across the country.

“The government must release all the monies owed to schools. It must also release capitation at the approved rate of Ksh 22, 244 per child for the financial year 2023/2024,” the ODM leader stated.

Raila wondered why the Kenya Kwanza government has allocated money to the affordable housing project but refused to finance the education.

“Only 100 per cent funding of public schools will guarantee every child and region every opportunity to succeed. It is the only way to close achievement gaps between students from different backgrounds and we must join hands in demanding it for Kenya’s children,” Raila stated.

He urged Parents Teachers Associations and school Boards of Management across the country to rise to the occasion and demand full end equitable sharing of education funding.

Raila also called on religious leaders and civil society organizations to call out the Kenya Kwanza administration and force it to fund the future by paying school fees.

The opposition chief further instructed Azimio MPs and MCAs to prioritize basic and higher education spending. 

“Our legislators must embark on active steps to force the government to release public education funding, both at the Primary and secondary levels before schools resume. Money must reach schools ahead of Monday,” Raila added.

Also Read: Raila Announces Resumption Of Nationwide Anti-Government Protests in 2024

