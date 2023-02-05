Raila Odinga Defends Mama Ngina Against Government Onslaught

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has asked President William Ruto to leave former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta and his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta alone amid the raging tax debate.

Speaking on Sunday in Kibra, the former Prime Minister claimed that it was embarrassing for Mama Ngina to come out and clarify tax evasion claims by the Kenya Kwanza government.

“Mliona Jana Mama ambaye anaheshimiwa sana Mama Ngina Kenyatta aliongea mambo ya ushuru manake mama huyo ametusiwa na hao watu vibaya sana. Hao watu hawajui pahali Kenya imetoka, huyo mama alikua ameshikwa wakati ile ya maumau akafungwa plae kamiti akakaa kwa muda mrefu Zaidi.

Sasa mama kama huyo ambaye ni karibu miaka 90 unaenda kumtusi ya nini? Ni rika ya nyanya yako, kama huezi kumheshimu we ni mtu gani? Raila posed.

According to the Azimio chief, the law exempting presidents from paying taxes was passed in 1963 and implemented in 1969.

He accused Ruto and Gachagua of being ignorant, despite the fact that the law was amended in 1982 to exempt not only the heirs of the presidents, but every Kenyan, from paying tax on an inherited estate when their parents died.

“Nataka kuwaelimisha kwa sababu mambo kingi wanasema hawayaelwi. Hiyo sheria ya ushuru amabayo ilikua inaexempt president kulipa ushuru kama yeye anapatia watoto wake mali yake ilitengenezwa 1963 na ikaidhinishwa 1969.

“Nyayo alipochukua baada ya Kenyatta kufa, akaongeza jina yake hapo lakini wakenya wengine walikua wanalipa. Mwaka wa 1982, bunge ilipitisha sheria ya kutoa hiyo kipengele na kuweka wakenya wote wawe exempt,” Raila stated.

The former Prime Minister’s attack on the government came just a day after Mama Ngina denied allegations that she did not submit remittances to the revenue collector.

She declared that paying taxes was every Kenyan’s constitutional duty and challenged the government to auction off her property if the court finds her guilty of tax evasion.

