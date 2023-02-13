Connect with us

News

Raila Odinga Forced To Postpone Kisii Rally After Warning From Leaders

By

Published

File image of ODM leader Raila Odinga

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has been forced to postpone his planned rally in Kisii on Monday February 13. 

The postponement came just hours after Kisii political leaders urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga against conducting protests in the region.

While postponing the rally, the Azimio leadership did not say whether the move was prompted by opposition from Kisii region leaders. 

According to Kisii County ODM party chairperson Kerosi Ondieki, the decision was arrived at after wide consultations.

“We want to give everyone a chance to attend Azimio rallies and share their opinion because this is an ODM stronghold,” he said.

Ondieki has tentatively scheduled the rally for Friday, February 17 if people of the region concur.

ongwae

File image of James ongwae

Former Kisii Governor James Ongwae claimed on February 12 that Azimio rallies would badly impact the region and warned Azimio against holding their rally in the region. 

“President William Ruto has been visiting different regions in the country and initiating development projects. We do not want demonstrations that will cause uneasiness which will prevent the President from visiting our region and giving us our share of development projects,” he remarked.

Ongwae’s former deputy, Joash Maangi, reiterated his concerns in a separate statement.

“Azimio should give Ruto’s administration time to work before starting countrywide rallies,” he stated. 

Maangi went on to say that the region has nothing against the President because he had selected regional leaders to high-level positions.

“Demonstrations will make us miss more appointments from the Kenya Kwanza government,” he added.

Also Read: Huge Blow To Raila As 9 ODM MPs Declare Support For President William Ruto 

