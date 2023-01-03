Raila Odinga’s August Presidential Petition Cost Kenyans’s Ksh 90 Million- Treasury

Raila Odinga’s August 9 presidential election petition cost Ksh 90 million taxpayers money according to the 2022 Post-Election Economic and Fiscal Report released by the National Treasury.

The Azimio leader had filed a petition at the Supreme Court seeking to invalidate the election of William Ruto as the fifth president-elect.

Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua listed 23 arguments why none of the four presidential contenders met the 50 percent plus one vote requirement in their 72-page petition.

They also requested a forensic assessment of the Kenya Integrated Elections Management System (Kiems) kits, the IEBC website and portal, and the presidential election returns, including Forms 34A, 34B, and 34C.

The Supreme Court dismissed all nine grounds they had generally characterized as the issues for resolution in the election petitions filed by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party presidential candidate Raila Odinga and six others in their verdict released on Monday, September 5 citing a lack of proof and document forgery.

According to The 2022 Post-Election Economic and Fiscal Report, the Judiciary spent KSh 4.2 million to compensate officials and judges who attended President Ruto’s and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s inauguration.

The judiciary also spent a whopping KSh 9.5 million during the half-day swearing-in to administer the oath of office to the President and his deputy, making the country’s election the most expensive in East Africa.

Other expenditures by the Judiciary in 2022 include KSh 9.3 million which was spent on renovating and upscaling of the Supreme Court’s main courtroom and KSh 21.9 million used in bench-making judges of the Apex Court.

