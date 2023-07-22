Connect with us

Raila Odinga’s Bodyguard Freed After Allegedly Being Abducted By Police Officers

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s bodyguard Maurice Ogeta has been released after days of going missing. 

ODM communication director Philip Etale in a statement on Saturday July 22 confirmed the release saying Ogeta was left in the middle of the road in Ruai. 

Etale also said that Ogeta’s vehicle was found vandalized. 

“Maurice Ogeta, bodyguard of Raila Odinga was released from police custody a few minutes to 1:00am and driven while blindfolded and left in the middle of the road in Ruai towards Kangundo. 

“His car is vandalized. H’ever, he is happy to be alive but still distraught & in shock,” said Etale. 

This comes after the High Court ordered the National Police Service (NPS) to produce Ogeta before any court in Nairobi or within the country.

“That, pending the hearing and determination of this application inter-parties, a writ of habeus corpus is hereby issued directing the 2nd Respondent to produce Maurice Ogeta before a court of competent jurisdiction in Nairobi or any other Court within the Republic of Kenya for an inquiry into the issue of his detention,” Justice Lawrence Mugambi directed. 

3285 Raila Babu Owino and bodyguard Maurice Ogeta

Ogeta was allegedly abducted by people in plain clothes while on his way to work on Wednesday morning and driven to an unknown destination.

Reports emerged on Wednesday that he had been released but Raila Odinga dismissed them saying Ogeta was still missing. 

Raila demanded his release adding that he will not leave anyone who has been arrested by the police behind. 


