Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Raila Presides Over an ODM NEC Meeting as Succession Talks Continue

By

Published

unnamed (10)
Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga presided over the party’s National Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday, a day after he dismissed those calling for his resignation from politics.

Raila, who has been the face of the opposition since the second president, the late Daniel Moi, has been under pressure from various political factions who want him to hang up his boots. But the former prime minister does not seem to be thinking in those terms.

“Some people have said that they will take me back to Bondo. I want to tell them that I know
the way to Bondo better than they do. This is my home and I know it better than anyone else,” Raila
said on Sunday.

“The day I decide to go back to Bondo, I will not ask anyone’s permission. I will find my way
there. Certainly, that time has not come; I am still here, so let them shut up.” added the Azimio
leader.

The former Prime Minister said the ODM party was more focused than before.

“The party matters. ODM is focused. Kenya and Kenyans first,” he said in a statement released by the party via social media platform X.

Raila’s expected exit from politics gained traction after his elder brother Oburu Oginga
suggested that Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi was likely to succeed him as the Luo Nyanza kingpin.
The Siaya senator later retracted his statement in which he said Wandayi had grown “like a mushroom on an ant hill mushroom on an ant hill” under Raila’s tutelage.

“He has demonstrated that and as you can see, we are soon leaving the stage for people like him,” Oginga said in early September.
The politics of succession in Luo Nyanza has been on and off as various political players have positioned themselves to succeed Raila Odinga.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020