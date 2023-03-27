Raila Reacts After Unknown People Invaded Kenyatta Family Land and His Gas Plant

Azimio la Umoja leader has broken silence after unknown people invaded the Kenyatta Family land in Eastern Bypass and his East Africa Spectre company on Mombasa Road.

Speaking on Monday March 27 during anti-government protests in Nairobi, Raila accused Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of masterminding the attacks.

The ODM leader claimed that DP Gachagua sponsored the goons to fight him and former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Wale Waoga leo wametuma majamnazi katika shamba ya Uhuru Kenyatta, vile vile wametuma watu katika kiwanda changu kule East Africa Spectre. Hicho kitemdo ya ujambazi na ujinga.

“Sisi tunafanya siasa ya kufuata sheria na katiba. Katiba inaruhusu maandamano kwa njia ya amani. Wale wanokwemda kuvamia shamba ya wengine na viwanda ni waoga,” said Raila.

The Azimio leader maintained that the opposition will not be cowed by the attacks, noting that they will hold demos regardless.

A group of unknown people armed with power saws invaded the Kenyatta land in Ruiru, Kiambu County, cut down trees and made away with sheep on Monday morning, hours after which Raila’s gas plant was attacked and a number of windows shattered.

According to the company’s security manager Humprey Waswa, the attack happened at around 11:30 am after about 50 people arrived at the company premises on unmarked vehicles and motorbikes.

“They were being supported by four unmarked vehicles, Land cruiser and we suspect that their target was our managing director because her office is the one that has been damaged so much,” he told the media.

The invasion was allegedly planned by those opposed to the ongoing protests against the administration.

