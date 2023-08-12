Raila Responds to President Ruto on Sending him To Bondo

Azimio la Umoja Leader Raila Odinga has fired back at President William Ruto over his recent remarks that his only job is to send him back to his village in Bondo.

Speaking on Saturday, August 12 during the opening ceremony of Othoo Seventh Day Adventist Church, the former Prime Minister said he does not need President Ruto’s help to get to Bondo.

Raila went on to say he knows the way to his village in Bondo.

“You are obsessed with saying your next responsibility is to take Raila to Bondo. Raila knows how to get to Bondo. I don’t need Ruto to take me to Bondo,” Raila said.

President Ruto while speaking on August 5 in Nyeri County vowed to send the opposition leader to Bondo even without realizing it.

“The only job I have left is to send Raila Odinga back to Bondo. He will go back there without even knowing it,” he said.

The Head of State also ruled out a possibility of going into a handshake with Raila saying the fresh bipartisan talks will touch on issues affecting Kenyans.

Ruto further said the Azimio coalition cannot dupe him into entering an agreement with them on sharing the government.

“They did not manage us before, how will they do it then now? I told you there is no deep state that I don’t know. I told you they could not steal my votes. Now you think now they can confuse us so that they get into government? Whose government?” Ruto questioned.

The Kenya Kwanza and Azimio camps have so far begun fresh bipartisan talks on issues affecting the country. The team commenced talks on Wednesday at the Bomas of Kenya and are set to continue on Monday next week.

Also Read: Raila Reveals New Tact He Will Use In Future Demonstrations