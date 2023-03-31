Raila Reveals How He Countered US Ambassador at Private Meeting

Raila Odinga, the leader of the Azimio political coalition, has accused the United States of undermining democracy in Kenya by claiming that the results of the August 2022 presidential election were fair.

Speaking at the funeral of Kenya’s first female Member of Parliament Grace Onyango in Siaya County, Raila claimed that in a private meeting with US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman, he had told her that she did not know what she was talking about.

He argued that if four out of six members of an electoral commission in the US had rejected election results, the international community would not have deemed that as transparent and fair.

Raila also stated that Kenyans have a right to question what had happened during the electoral process to ensure that the error was not repeated in the next elections.

He demanded that the servers be opened so that they could continue to interrogate the results.

Raila further addressed Azimio leaders who had joined Kenya Kwanza, asking them to resign because they had been elected under the coalition by those who believed in the vision of Azimio. He reiterated that the mass protests would continue until their demands were met.

Raila’s statement came after the third mass protest held by the Azimio coalition on Thursday, March 30, in various parts of the country.

The American Government through Whitman sounded an alarm over police brutality against journalists during the mass protests, stating that it was unacceptable.

The US Ambassador noted in her statement that “The United States is deeply concerned by recent reports of attacks against journalists.” She particularly addressed an incident in which two police officers were captured on video breaking a press corps’ car before shooting a gas gun into the car.