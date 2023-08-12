Raila Reveals New Tact He Will Use In Future Demonstrations

Azimio la Umoja Leader Raila Odinga now says he will not be asking people to come out to the streets in the future anti-government protests.

Speaking on Friday in Siaya County, the Azimio Leader said he will ask his supporters to stay indoors as a form of protesting against the Kenya Kwanza regime.

The opposition leader noted that the strategy will is to avoid police killings and brutality during demonstrations.

“We will not be cowed by this act, we don’t even have to bring people to the streets. We can tell people to stay home as another way of expressing dissatisfaction. In fact, next time we will not tell people to come to the streets, we will them to stay in their homes and not to come outside,” Raila stated.

His remarks come days after he called off protests to give dialogue with President William Ruto’s team a chance.

The team, which met on Wednesday, is set to officially commence their dialogue on Monday next week at the Bomas of Kenya.

Raila has however given the government a thirty-day ultimatum to agree to Azimio demands during the bipartisan talks.

The former Prime Minister on Saturday last week said he will announce the resumption of demos if the team fails to agree within the ultimatum.

“We are engaging them without conditions; similarly, they should not impose conditions on us. But if they are not willing to engage and agree with us as we desire, then we are stating that after thirty days, Kenyans will take different actions,” Raila stated.

