Raila Reveals  Whereabouts Of Cherera And Masit After They Fleeing Kenya

Azimio la Umoja Leader Raila Odinga has revealed that former IEBC Commissioners Irene Masit and Juliana Cherera went into exile in the US. 

Speaking on Tuesday August 15 during a burial in Makueni County Raila claimed that the two went into hiding after receiving death threats from Kenya Kwanza operatives. 

 

“The 2022 general election referees said that dissented presidential results have all been dismissed. As we are speaking here, two of them, Madam Cherera and Madam Masit, are in the United States; they fled because they were being sought after and their lives were in danger,” Raila claimed.

 

The opposition chief also accused the State of developing a personal vendetta against people who had differing opinions of the government and were doing their job while Ruto is currently in power.

“This government claims to have won the election but they are still out to hunt down those who they disagree with. This vindictive habit is not good for the country.

“We must stand in unison against Ruto’s vindictiveness. He is a man who believes in revenge against the people he does not agree with,” he stated.

Cherera resigned from IEBC on December 5 2022 after she was suspended by President Ruto. 

“It is with immense woe that today I tender my resignation as commissioner and vice chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission,” Cherera wrote to Ruto.

Irene Masit on the other hand was fired by Ruto in March this year following recommendations by a tribunal that Justice Aggrey Muchelule chaired.

“The appointment and tenure in office of Irene Cherop Masit as a Member of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission be and is terminated with immediate effect,” Ruto said in a statement on March 1.

