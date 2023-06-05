Raila Should Stop Opposing The Finance Bill 2023 – ODM MP

Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Beatrice Elachi has urged Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga to stop opposing the Finance Bill 2023.

Speaking on Monday June 5, Elachi asked Raila to let Kenya Kwanza run the government on their own.

“I want to tell Baba, you have stood with Kenyans for a very long time but on this bill, achana nao kabisa. This is a Bill of Kenya Kwanza, this is their government,” Elachi said.

She noted that standing with Kenyans is good but Raila will find himself in very tough situations.

“If this bill goes through and things move on, Kenyans will laud the president for having a firm stand on what he wanted for the country,” said Elachi.

She added, “This is because you can do good but if that good does not work out and another good works out they will not remember the good you did.”

Elachi emphasized that regardless of whether she supports the bill, she will continue to pay taxes.

The Bill will be tabled before the National Assembly on June 15 for MPs to vote.

The controversial bill has received harsh condemnation from both leaders and Kenyans.

President Ruto on Sunday asked Azimio politicians to stop opposing it saying they are doing so because they are not in government.

“Stop all the politicking around the housing levy. Even those in the opposition love the housing plan and if Azimio was in power, they would be saying what I am saying,” said President Ruto.

The President stated that he would be watching to see MPs who will shut down the bill.

“We need to pass this bill so Kenya can develop. There are some suggestions that MPs should disclose how they voted when the bill is tabled in parliament, but personally, I am waiting to see any MP who will shut down that bill,” he added.

