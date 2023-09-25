Raila Speaks On Retiring From Active Politics

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga now says he is not retiring from active politics any time soon.

Speaking on Sunday at the home of his sister-in-law Tabu Osewe in Bondo constituency, Raila chided his political nemesis who have been piling pressure on him to retire from active politics saying no one should decide for him on when he will leave the political scene.

The ODM leader told supporters that, despite the long and tough journey there is light at the end of the tunnel, and they will soon reach their ultimate aim.

He clarified that he had opted to remain silent in order to allow the ongoing bipartisan talks to proceed smoothly, noting that he had chosen to give the bipartisan team adequate time to complete their deliberations uninterrupted.

Odinga indicated that once the bipartisan negotiations are over, he will provide direction, adding that they will determine whether or not to return to the streets based on the conclusion of the dialogue.

Raila’s reticence on his own succession and if he will run for president a sixth time leaves many wondering about the future of Luo-Nyanza politics.

Odinga has been recognised as the region’s political heavyweight for over two decades, following in the footsteps of his father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

In 2027, the former Prime Minister will be 82 years old.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino in a recent interview with NTV distanced himself from the ongoing discussions regarding the succession of Raila saying he cannot engage in the discussion.

“Raila is someone I respect so much, someone I love with my soul. I love Raila to death. I resonate with his ideologies that is why I have never wavered or moved to any side, except Raila’s side,” he said.

“I can never discuss succession politics when Baba is still there because he is my leader, that amounts to treason. The laws of power say that never discuss the succession of a king while the king is still alive.”

