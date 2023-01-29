Raila Threatens to Expose Chebukati & 2 Other Former IEBC Commissioners 

Azimio la umoja leader Raila Odinga has claimed that the former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners, Wafula Chebukati, Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu visited his home before the announcement of results.

Speaking on Sunday January 29 at Jacaranda Grounds in Nairobi, the ODM leader said that he has pictures of the three at his residence.

“Bwana Chebukati anasema kuna watu ambao walikuwa wanataka kumhonga yeye. Hata wale wenzake Bwana Guliye na Bwana Molu. Nataka niwaulize hao mlienda jumba ya baba kufanya nini? Waliniomba nini? Wajue ya kwamba mimi niko na picha yao wakicheza nitatoa,” Raila said.

The former premier added that former CS Raphael Tuju also has video evidence of the trio visiting his home.

“Bwana Chebukati na Bwana Guliye na Molu mjua ya kwamba Tuju vilevile ako na filamu ya wakati mliemda kwa nyumba yake anaweza kutoa na atatoa,” he claimed.

Raila also claimed that the tribunal, which is being presided over by Court of Appeal Judge Aggrey Muchelule, was a political witch-hunt against former IEBC vice-chair Juliana Cherera and others.

Raila said he warned IEBC Commissioner Irene Masit that she would be prejudiced if she chose to stand trial, but she insisted on justice being served.

“They placed a tribunal to prosecute Cherera and her friends, Irene Masit stated that she would stand trial. I informed Masit that she is like a sheep going to a pack of hyenas but she told me that she would stand trial and face them in order to defend the truth,” he said.

The ODM leader also claimed that Muchelule, Chebukati and Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula were brothers-in-law posing a conflict of interest.

“Wetangula, Chebukati na Muchelule are brothers-in-law. Moja ameiba kura mwingize ndio anakua mahakama mwingine ni spika wa bunge,” Raila alleged.

Also Read: Sabina Chege leaves Raila in the cold as she speaks of Sunday’s planned Jacaranda rally