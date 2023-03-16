Connect with us

Raila Threatens To Sue President William Ruto

raila odinga

Raila odinga

Azimio la Umoja Leader Raila Odinga has threatened to move to court to sue President William Ruto over defamation. 

Addressing his supporters in Nakuru on Thursday March 16, Raila claimed that Ruto has destroyed his reputation by linking him to the failed 1982 coup.

“I will be suing Ruto because the case was closed for lack of evidence against me,” Raila stated.

“I was discharged from treason charges after the courts found out that there was no evidence linking me to the 1982 attempted coup. Ruto has spoiled my name and I am going to sue him for defamation” he added. 

The former Prime Minister at the same time responded to Gachagua and stated that he was not afraid of anything — not even death. 

“You can kill me, but you can’t kill the spirit of Raila that lives in the majority of Kenyans. “Even if you assassinate me, my spirit will live on. I am ready to pay the ultimate prize for Kenyans,” he noted. 

Gachagua on Wednesday stated that it’s time to deal with Raila in finality. 

“Huyu mzee amesumbua Kenya for the last sixty years wakiwa na baba yake. Wakati ya kumalizana na huyu mtu ni wakati huu na ataenda akiendanga,” said Gachagua.

President Ruto on his part asked the former premier against holding violent protests.

“Enough is enough, you cannot continue to blackmail the country. The government will not allow loss of life, destruction of property and looting. We will not allow a few individuals who have refused to accept election results to cause chaos among peace loving people,” said Ruto.

He urged the opposition leader to work with police officers to ensure safety of Kenyans and properties during the demos.

