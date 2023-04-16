Raila Threatens To Take DP Gachagua To ICC

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has threatened to sue Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the International Criminal Court (ICC)

Speaking on Sunday during a rally at Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi, Raila alleged that the Deputy President ordered police officers to shoot his vehicle during anti-government demonstrations.

“Gachagua is an accused person, this coming week, we are taking his name to ICC, he said that he wanted to finish me once and for all,” Raila said.

The former Prime Minister added that police officers who were behind the alleged plot would also be sued at the International Court.

“We are taking Gachagua to the Hague, with all the other officers, we have all their names, the officers are being used by the State,” he added.

Azimio wrote to the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday, April 14, outlining nine issues for which they asked the ICC’s intervention to restore order in the country.

Azimio accused Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome of organizing a rogue police squad to target its supporters during protests in the letter.

It further accused the IG of threatening Azimio supporters during anti-government protests, and that law enforcement officers shot 10 rounds of ammunition at Raila’s vehicle.

Gachagua on Saturday watered down the Azimio letter saying that Azimio leaders are the one who should be taken to ICC.

“In fact, the people who should be taken to ICC are those Azimio characters who have destroyed the life and property of the people of Kenya,” Gachagua stated.

He added,”I see they want to intimidate the IG, but I ask you to continue doing your job professionally. Had they not come to the streets, there would have been no issue between the police and the demonstrators. So let them keep their people at home.”

